Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,451 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 252.8% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,984,069 shares of the airline’s stock worth $227,147,000 after buying an additional 4,287,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,067,709 shares of the airline’s stock worth $154,410,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,341,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,766,000 after purchasing an additional 669,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,954,583 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $74,196,000 after purchasing an additional 476,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,880,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin purchased 15,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.69 per share, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares in the company, valued at $790,390.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,592.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

