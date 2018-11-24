Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE:HI opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on Hillenbrand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-hillenbrand-inc-hi.html.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.