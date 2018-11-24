Libra Credit Market Capitalization Reaches $7.67 Million (LBA)

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Libra Credit has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Libra Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Huobi and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00131069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00193302 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.36 or 0.08695982 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009252 BTC.

About Libra Credit

Libra Credit launched on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io . Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Libra Credit Token Trading

Libra Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, DDEX, OKEx, Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

