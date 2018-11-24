Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPT. ValuEngine raised Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of LPT opened at $43.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,713,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,412,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,450,000 after acquiring an additional 597,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,571,000 after acquiring an additional 78,976 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,796,000 after acquiring an additional 507,055 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

