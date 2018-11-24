Lazydays (LAZY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.
Shares of LAZY stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.
