Lazydays (LAZY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

In other Lazydays news, CEO William P. Murnane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James J. Fredlake bought 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $45,791.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,026 shares of company stock valued at $169,666. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.