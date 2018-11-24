Lafargeholcim Ltd (HCMLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lafargeholcim from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $8.95 on Monday. Lafargeholcim has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.52.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.