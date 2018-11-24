Labh Coin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (LABH)

Labh Coin (CURRENCY:LABH) traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Labh Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Labh Coin has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Labh Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Labh Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Labh Coin Coin Profile

Labh Coin’s total supply is 838,215,575 coins. The Reddit community for Labh Coin is /r/LABHCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Labh Coin’s official website is www.labhcoin.com . Labh Coin’s official Twitter account is @labhcoin

Labh Coin Coin Trading

Labh Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Labh Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Labh Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Labh Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

