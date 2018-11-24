Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of KRYS opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of -0.81. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Krish S. Krishnan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $891,000. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 69.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 68.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

