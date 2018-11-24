Krones (KRN) Given a €83.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KRN. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.93 ($112.71).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR KRN traded down €2.20 ($2.56) during trading on Friday, hitting €77.20 ($89.77). The company had a trading volume of 69,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a one year low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a one year high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.