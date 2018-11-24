Kin Mining NL (KIN) Insider Jeremy Kirkwood Acquires 1,400,876 Shares

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) insider Jeremy Kirkwood bought 1,400,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,272.71 ($82,462.91).
Shares of KIN stock remained flat at $A$0.08 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,620. Kin Mining NL has a 1 year low of A$0.18 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of A$0.45 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Kin Mining Company Profile
