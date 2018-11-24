Kin Mining NL (KIN) Insider Jeremy Kirkwood Acquires 1,400,876 Shares

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) insider Jeremy Kirkwood bought 1,400,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,272.71 ($82,462.91).

Shares of KIN stock remained flat at $A$0.08 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,620. Kin Mining NL has a 1 year low of A$0.18 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of A$0.45 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Kin Mining alerts:

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/kin-mining-nl-kin-insider-jeremy-kirkwood-acquires-1400876-shares.html.

Kin Mining Company Profile

Kin Mining NL explores for gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company holds interests in six project areas comprising Desdemona, Iron King Group, Murrin Murrin, Redcastle, Mt Flora, and Randwick, which consist of 76 separate mineral tenements within the North-Eastern Goldfields Province of Western Australia covering a combined total area of approximately 300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.