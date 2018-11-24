Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $130.74 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.35.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/keybank-national-association-oh-invests-1-53-million-in-vanguard-industrials-etf-vis-stock.html.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.