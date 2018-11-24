Keybank National Association OH Has $1.75 Million Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $3,881,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $20,284,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 45.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

HSY opened at $106.21 on Friday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 17,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,811,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,881 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,554 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

