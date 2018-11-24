Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,984.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/keybank-national-association-oh-boosts-holdings-in-stanley-black-decker-inc-swk.html.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.