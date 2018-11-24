Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 170.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 5.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 394.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 73.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

