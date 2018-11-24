Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 25,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $819,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $3,370,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $61.73 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

