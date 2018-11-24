Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $145,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 726,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,961 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 761.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,537,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 184,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,897. The company has a market cap of $631.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 502.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

