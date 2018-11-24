JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,505,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.10% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 102,174 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

