JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,342,083 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,342,083 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $61,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 123.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,412,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after buying an additional 280,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 29.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 96,359 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $39.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

