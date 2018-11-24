JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 21,185 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,791,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.70% of CNO Financial Group worth $59,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $264,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

CNO stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.03 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, Director Stephen N. David bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $364,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $321,517.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

