Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Holdings Cut by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 55.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,922 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 992,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 96.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $30,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,774.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.71. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

