Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $19,745.00 and $1,729.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00125623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00191297 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.08606282 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027082 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,878,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

