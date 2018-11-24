Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23.25

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.25 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JMAT opened at GBX 3,058 ($39.96) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,681 ($35.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).
Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 109 ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 108 ($1.41) by GBX 1 ($0.01).
In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($40.14) per share, for a total transaction of £368.64 ($481.69). Insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $116,928 in the last 90 days.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.