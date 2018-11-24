Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23.25

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.25 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JMAT opened at GBX 3,058 ($39.96) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,681 ($35.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 109 ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 108 ($1.41) by GBX 1 ($0.01).

A number of analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price (down from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,827.78 ($50.02).

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($40.14) per share, for a total transaction of £368.64 ($481.69). Insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $116,928 in the last 90 days.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

