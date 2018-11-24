John T. Guthrie Sells 10,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 251,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,554. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

