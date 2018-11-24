John A. Rolls Purchases 100,000 Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Stock

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Director John A. Rolls bought 100,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 417,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,955.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FCEL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.77. FuelCell Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 220,519 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,698,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 296,075 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 708,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

