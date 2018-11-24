Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,666,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $1,049,473.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $575,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAN opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

