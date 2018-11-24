Jennison Associates LLC Has $22.22 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,298,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,375,505 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 373,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,943,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.08 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

