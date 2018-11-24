Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,355 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

DLTR opened at $83.01 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

