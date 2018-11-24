Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625,967 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $200,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,781,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 995.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 873,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $91.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of UAL opened at $94.84 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.07.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

