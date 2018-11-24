Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.56.

JHG opened at $23.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

