Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 293,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLR opened at $44.68 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.34.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

