Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,329,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Macy’s from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

In other Macy’s news, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,107.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $355,932.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 200,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $6,618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,597.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,312 shares of company stock worth $7,817,972. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

