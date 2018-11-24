J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,242 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of J M Smucker worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.09.

SJM opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

