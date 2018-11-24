iXledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.73 Million (IXT)

iXledger (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One iXledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00006587 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and YoBit. In the last seven days, iXledger has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. iXledger has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $370,103.00 worth of iXledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00124982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00194666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.08638153 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009210 BTC.

iXledger Token Profile

iXledger’s launch date was July 11th, 2017. iXledger’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. iXledger’s official website is www.ixt.global . iXledger’s official Twitter account is @iXledger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iXledger

iXledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iXledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iXledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iXledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

