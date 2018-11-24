Intertek Group (ITRK) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report published on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,585 ($72.98) to GBX 5,750 ($75.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,960 ($77.88) to GBX 6,200 ($81.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 6,050 ($79.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,300.91 ($69.27).

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,616 ($60.32) on Friday. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,826 ($49.99) and a one year high of GBX 5,470 ($71.48).

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 40,408 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,850 ($63.37), for a total transaction of £1,959,788 ($2,560,810.14). Also, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,450 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,056 ($66.07), for a total transaction of £73,312 ($95,795.11).

Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

