Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,277 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,336,000 after purchasing an additional 661,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 190.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 168,955 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

Shares of ICPT opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.24 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 202.93% and a negative return on equity of 645.54%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $547,901.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,199 shares in the company, valued at $59,550,342.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,101 shares of company stock worth $6,230,628 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

