Insperity Inc (NSP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Insperity worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Insperity by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Insperity by 439.4% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Insperity by 44.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $3,498,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 598,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,844,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $231,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,742 shares of company stock worth $4,156,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. First Analysis reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $121.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.62 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

