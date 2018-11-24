Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Insider Sells $39,495.60 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $39,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $89.60.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/insider-selling-osi-systems-inc-osis-insider-sells-39495-60-in-stock.html.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.