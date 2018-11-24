Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Insider Sells $39,495.60 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $39,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,741,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,931,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,480,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,462,000 after buying an additional 147,278 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,194,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,151,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,265,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in OSI Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 402,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,095,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

