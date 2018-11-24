Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) CEO Sells $278,426.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $278,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,423 shares in the company, valued at $45,898,013.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $1,872,500.00.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

