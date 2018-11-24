Insider Buying: MNF Group Ltd (MNF) Insider Purchases A$14,999.60 in Stock

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) insider Rene Sugo acquired 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.40 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,999.60 ($10,638.01).

Shares of MNF Group stock opened at A$4.12 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

MNF Group Company Profile

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

