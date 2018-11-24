Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Director Purchases $32,184.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Steven T. Boyer bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MPB stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $225.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.57. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

