Insider Buying: Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (LNF) Director Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Director Terrence Leon bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,163.00.

Terrence Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Terrence Leon bought 2,900 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Terrence Leon bought 2,700 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.74 per share, with a total value of C$42,498.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Terrence Leon bought 4,200 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.41 per share, with a total value of C$64,722.00.

LNF stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$14.72 and a 1-year high of C$19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNF shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet banners.

