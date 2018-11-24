Insider Buying: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Director Acquires $45,590.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John Q. Arnold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $44.70 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

