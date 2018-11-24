INS Ecosystem Achieves Market Cap of $16.68 Million (INS)

INS Ecosystem (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, INS Ecosystem has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One INS Ecosystem token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00008538 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Liqui and Binance. INS Ecosystem has a market cap of $16.68 million and $1.51 million worth of INS Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00125210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00195178 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.60 or 0.08581170 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009142 BTC.

INS Ecosystem Profile

INS Ecosystem’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. INS Ecosystem’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,300,918 tokens. The official message board for INS Ecosystem is blog.ins.world . INS Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ins_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INS Ecosystem is ins.world . The Reddit community for INS Ecosystem is /r/ins_ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INS Ecosystem Token Trading

INS Ecosystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INS Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INS Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INS Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

