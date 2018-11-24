IDOL COIN (IDOL) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One IDOL COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDOL COIN has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. IDOL COIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00126245 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00192396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.75 or 0.08679263 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009111 BTC.

IDOL COIN Token Profile

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_ . IDOL COIN’s official website is idolco.in/en

IDOL COIN Token Trading

IDOL COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDOL COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDOL COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

