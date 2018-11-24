IDEX Membership Market Capitalization Achieves $396,025.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for about $198.01 or 0.05169044 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $396,025.00 and $324.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00127628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00194029 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.27 or 0.08664995 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009235 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

