Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 342,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,426,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $856,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,991.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $36,169.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.16.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.49 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

