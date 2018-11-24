Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,592 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5,991.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $17.75) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 17,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $235,805.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,018.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard W. Neu bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $93,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

