Hoylecohen LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $1,073,655.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,397.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.86, for a total value of $1,278,557.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,908 shares of company stock worth $18,085,616. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX opened at $242.02 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $209.91 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

