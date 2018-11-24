Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Insider Scott Reasoner Sells 3,605 Shares

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) insider Scott Reasoner sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $56,742.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Scott Reasoner sold 8,387 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $124,127.60.

On Thursday, October 25th, Scott Reasoner sold 1,361 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $22,946.46.

On Thursday, October 18th, Scott Reasoner sold 3,049 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $60,095.79.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Scott Reasoner sold 4,174 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $93,288.90.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Scott Reasoner sold 1,362 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $29,977.62.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Scott Reasoner sold 4,166 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $94,776.50.

On Thursday, September 27th, Scott Reasoner sold 9,238 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $210,718.78.

On Monday, September 17th, Scott Reasoner sold 3,126 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $78,212.52.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Scott Reasoner sold 5,730 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $126,060.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Scott Reasoner sold 9,897 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $212,884.47.

Shares of HDP stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Hortonworks Inc has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hortonworks to $32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hortonworks from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hortonworks in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hortonworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hortonworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

