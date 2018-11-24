Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Home Bancshares reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider Tracy French purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,569.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the third quarter worth $3,003,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,705,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

